Deepika Padukone tries her hairstyling skills on friend

Holidaying in London, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone turned hairstylist for her friend.

Deepika Padukone tries her hairstyling skills on friend _pic courtesy news agency

Deepika’s friend Sneha took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture getting her hair done by the ‘Padmaavat’ star.

She captioned it: “Getting my hair done by the one and only @deepikapadukone assisted by @divya_narayan4.”

Deepika had earlier shared pictures with her girls on her day out in London. Her husband Ranveer Singh had dropped love emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen on the big screen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ in a special role. She will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Fighter’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

She will also be seen in the sci-fi movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ with Prabhas. She also has ‘Singham 3’ directed by Rohit Shetty.

