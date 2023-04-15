scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Glamourous Zeenat Aman is 'desi'; says 'khichadi' is her comfort meal

Zeenat Aman has revealed something interesting about herself: she is "desi" and khichadi is her "comfort meal", as she shared a throwback picture of herself in a salwar kameez

By Agency News Desk

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has revealed something interesting about herself: she is “desi” and khichadi is her “comfort meal”. Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture of herself in a salwar kameez. She has vermillion in her forehead and completed her look with a red big bindi.

For the caption she wrote: “Clothes are not all that maketh the woman! You may associate me with ‘western glam’ but I’m as desi as they come.”

“And nothing speaks to this as much as my diet. It doesn’t matter where I am travelling in the world, within two days I begin to crave home food and go in search of an Indian restaurant.”

“Dal chawal is my staple, which as khichdi is my comfort meal.”

“Papads and achaar are perfect accompaniments to any lunch. Dosas from Dakshinayan are my favourite indulgence. I can never say no to kaju katli. I couldn’t be happier that it’s mango season. And you can be sure that I always have a couple of jars of namkeen stashed in my bedroom.”

Zeenat added: “India is so magnificently diverse, I’m still discovering new dishes. Please share your favourite, local recommendations with me. P.s: I’m vegetarian.”

Previous article
Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' to wrap up production before schedule
Next article
Smartphone study reveals bodily rhythm affects behaviour
This May Also Interest You
News

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' makes $368 mn global debut, sets record

News

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggled to get clothes from designers; was asked ‘Who are you?’

News

Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor looks intense in the first look poster

News

Aasif Sheikh says viewers enjoys watching him transform into a woman on screen

News

Billy Murray alleges some men tried to kidnap his grandkids

News

Siblings Day: Bhaweeka Chaudhary enjoys every moment spent with her brother

News

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' sequel

Sports

To go out there with a little bit of mentality that I don't care was really nice to have come off: Harry Brook

News

Raghav Juyal shot for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' while he was down with Dengue

News

Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University

Health & Lifestyle

15,000 women participate in Surat's 'Saree Walkathon' to promote fitness

News

‘Samantha Ruth Prabhu was our only choice for this epic’ says ‘Shaakuntalam’ director

News

Salim-Sulaiman were clear on retaining Bappi Lahiri's music for 'Disco Dancer-The Musical'

News

Mrunal Thakur loves taking chances and is 'glad' her choices paid off

News

Lily Allen says she often forgets to eat as she reveals her 'anti capitalist' diet

Technology

Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report

News

Sankalp Reddy on 'IB 71': Was drawn to explore the world of undercover operations

Sports

Odisha sets up 18 training centres to boost hockey at grassroots

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US