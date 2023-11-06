scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Grannies Neetu, Soni can't believe Raha turned 1 ‘just like that’

By Agency News Desk
Grannies Neetu, Soni can't believe Raha turned 1 ‘just like that’
Neetu Kapoor Soni Razdan Raha Kapoor _ pic courtesy instagram

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha turned one on Monday and her grandmothers cannot believe that it happened so soon. Neetu took to Instagram Stories to repost two wishes for Raha.

First by her daughter Riddhima, who wrote: “… and just like that she turned 1. Happy birthday to my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back.” Neetu added pink hearts and balloons.

Ranbir’s mother also reshared Alia’s mother Soni Razdan’s post.

It read:“Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can’t believe it’s already been a whole year! Happy birthday darling Raha. Happy birthday to you.”

On the acting front, Ranbir will be next seen in ‘Animal’.Alia is currently shooting for ‘Jigra’. Neetu will next be seen in ‘Letters to Mr Khanna’ and Soni’s next is ‘Pippa’.

Pic. Sourceneetu54
0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tara Sutaria: ‘Apurva’ truly reflects who I am in reality!
Next article
Indeep Bakshi: 'Have been watching Badshah make other singers look small with his big mouth'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US