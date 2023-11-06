Grannies Neetu, Soni can't believe Raha turned 1 ‘just like that’

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha turned one on Monday and her grandmothers cannot believe that it happened so soon. Neetu took to Instagram Stories to repost two wishes for Raha.

First by her daughter Riddhima, who wrote: “… and just like that she turned 1. Happy birthday to my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back.” Neetu added pink hearts and balloons.

Ranbir’s mother also reshared Alia’s mother Soni Razdan’s post.

It read:“Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can’t believe it’s already been a whole year! Happy birthday darling Raha. Happy birthday to you.”

On the acting front, Ranbir will be next seen in ‘Animal’.Alia is currently shooting for ‘Jigra’. Neetu will next be seen in ‘Letters to Mr Khanna’ and Soni’s next is ‘Pippa’.