Kareena Kapoor receives B’day wishes from Alia Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemmu

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 43rd birthday in style and has been receiving a plethora of wishes from various B-Town celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, among others.

Alia Bhatt, took to her Instagram stories, and posted a throwback picture of her and Kareena from the latter’s wedding last year with Ranbir Kapoor.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “To the ultimate queeeeeeeen. birthday bebo.. love youuuuu.”

Kareena’s sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan also took to social media to wish her with unseen family pictures.

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday bebo bhabi! May you continue to light the way as an inspiration to so many — and may you truly enjoy this birthday and year as one filled with love, good health, family, work, holidays and celebration!! You deserve it, missing you but see you soon! @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Soha’s husband and actor Kunal Kemmu uploaded a collage of several pictures, featuring him alongside the actress.

He captioned the post: “To the many hats you wear and many roles you play on screen and off it too. You are Aces all around. We love you and cherish you. Happy Birthday Bebo Bhabi.”

Amrita Arora shared a picture of the two and wrote: “Beebo KP(Kya plan)today ?? Are you napping?what’s lunch?what’s dinner? May ur inquisition never stop Happy birthday my beautiful jaane jaan, gonna spend today watching you on Netflix ! Come back soon ! Love you so muchhh @kareenakapoorkhan n may we always have the best laughs to inside jokes.”