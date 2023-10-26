scorecardresearch
‘Khalnayak’ stars Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit reunite at Subhash Ghai’s wedding anniversary

Subhash Ghai hosted an intimate gathering at his place to mark 45 years of his film studio which coincides with his wedding anniversary

By Agency News Desk
Director Subhash Ghai hosted an intimate gathering at his place to mark 45 years of his film studio which coincides with his wedding anniversary. Celebrating his success, actor Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, among others presented the ‘Ram Lakhan’ director with gifts.

The director later posted a picture of himself with actors Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff.

Sharing the picture on his X handle, he wrote: “It’s amazing to talk N laugh heart to heartto your friends actors as good as in 1990s. We had great laugh together with my Nayak n khalnayak greatfriends like #Sanjay Dutt N #Jackie Shroff on the eve of our 45th anniversary of mukta arts at my home. As young as ever (sic)”.

Subhashalso shared a group photo where he was standing alongside Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, and Dr. Shriram Nene.

Posting the photo on X, he captioned: “I was touched last night to see my favourite friends n actors of mukta arts at my home to wish us our marriage anniversary and 45th anniversary of Mukta Arts n joined the fun! Had a lovely time together.”

On his special day, Subhash spoke of his studio and said: “Mukta Arts’ 45th anniversary is a testament to our commitment to storytelling, creativity, and the love we have for the art of cinema. We are proud of our journey, and we look forward to many more years of contributing to the world of entertainment.”

Mukta Arts is known for films like ‘Pardes’, ‘Aitraaz’, ‘Khal Nayak’, ‘Ram Lakhan’ and others.

In a heartwarming display of appreciation and camaraderie, veteran actor Jackie Shroff gifted Mukta Arts a remarkable gold medallion, beautifully inscribed with ‘OM,’ in celebration of this momentous occasion.


