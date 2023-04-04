Priyanka Chopra flaunts her figure in gold dress at Citadel promotions

Priyanka Chopra attended the press conference of her upcoming Prime Video series Citadel with co-star Richard Madden, who arrived in India recently.

Priyanka and Richard answered questions from the press at the event and discussed their new project at length.

Priyanka’s spectacular dress caught everyone’s attention at the conference. The actor slipped into a gold dress.

Priyanka’s gold-coloured ensemble features a plunging V neckline highlighting her puffed shoulders, full-length sleeves, gathered design on the torso to cinch the outfit, a flowy hem, a black bow embellishment on the front, and a figure-hugging silhouette.