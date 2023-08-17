scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra flaunts pink crop top and mini skirt at Jonas Brothers concert

Desi girl recently Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers concert and supporting her husband, Nick Jonas.

Jonas Brothers
Priyanka flaunts pink crop top and mini skirt

Pictures and videos of the star from the show have been going viral on social media, showcasing Priyanka's steal-worthy concert fits.

One even called Nick ‘a lucky guy’. Priyanka wore a printed crop top and mini skirt set to the concert. She posted a mirror selfie showing off her sizzling look for the event, a photo of her posing with her family members inside a van, and a click of the Jonas Brothers performing on stage.

