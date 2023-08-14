scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra flaunt her hot look in black checkered bralette outfit with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers concert at Yankee Stadium on Sunday with the Jonas family and their friends

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers concert at Yankee Stadium on Sunday with the Jonas family and their friends. Priyanka supported and cheered for her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, at the show.

Priyanka has shared sizzling pictures of herself and Nick, garnering compliments from their fans over their undeniable chemistry. Scroll through to see the photos and know the price of Priyanka’s outfit.

Priyanka is seen wearing an eye-catching outfit to the Jonas Brothers concert. However, her silver and black check-printed bralette featuring shimmering crystals caught our attention.

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures with Nick Jonas on Instagram with the caption, “You are a magnet @nickjonas. MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team, the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe-inspiring. Round 2 tonight.” The post shows Priyanka and Nick posing while holding each other, the couple walking towards the stage, Priyanka showing off her fit, and the couple having an adorable moment with their daughter Malti.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
He will be discussed by the selectors: Robin Uthappa vouches for Tilak Varma's inclusion in ODI WC squad
