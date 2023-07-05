scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport with wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Wednesday

By Pooja Tiwari
Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport with wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan
Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport with wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Wednesday, and he appeared to be in good health in the airport images, which have gone viral on social media.

Earlier there were reports that the superstar suffered an injury in the US. King Khan looked handsome as always and was seen in a blue hoody sweatshirt that he teamed up with pair of comfy pants and a white T-shirt. He accessorized his look with a black cap and a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri and son AbRam were also seen at the Mumbai airport. The mother-son duo was seen walking hand-in-hand and seen to indulge in fun banter. Gauri wore a printed blue floral dress that she topped up with a black blazer. She completed her look with a black handbag and pair of sunglasses while her son looked cute in his casual outfit.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
