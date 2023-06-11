Aamir, Hrithik, Rajkummar attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehndi

‘Udta Punjab’ producer Madhu Mantena, previously known as fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s husband, and author and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi kickstarted their wedding festivities with the mehndi ceremony on Saturday night.

The ceremony was held at the couple’s Pali Hill home in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood and it was attended by many Bollywood celebrities.

Aamir Khan, whose association with Mantena dates back to their film ‘Ghajini’, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao along with wife Patralekha, producer Nikhil Dwivedi and his wife Gaurie Pandit, were among the celebrities who showered their good wishes on the couple for a new start.

The couple looked resplendent in their wedding finery and they happily posed for pictures for the shutterbugs.

Mantena and Trivedi had earlier posted a beautiful wedding invite on the Net. It mentioned the wedding date and the after party. The wedding takes place on Sunday and the party will be held on June 12. The festivities are taking place in Mumbai.

Mantena, who has produced ‘Ghajini’, ‘Ugly’ and ‘Udta Punjab’, was married to Masaba between 2015 and 2019, when they were officially divorced.