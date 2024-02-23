HomeBollywoodNews

Aamir Khan visits late ‘Dangal’ actress Suhani Bhatnagar’s family in Faridabad

Aamir Khan recently paid a visit to Faridabad, and met the parents of late ‘Dangal’ actress Suhani Bhatnagar.

By Agency News Desk
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan _pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, recently paid a visit to Faridabad, and met the parents of late ‘Dangal’ actress Suhani Bhatnagar.

Suhani passed away recently after battling dermatomyositis which is a rare inflammatory disease. The actor paid his condolences to the grieving family.

A picture from Aamir’s visit is now doing rounds on the Internet. In the picture, the actor can be seen with Suhani’s parents and other members of the family, as he stands next to her framed picture.

‘Dangal’, which released in 2016, saw Suhani in the role of Aamir’s daughter Babita Phogat. Aamir played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in the film.

Following Suhani’s demise, Aamir Khan’s production house released a statement expressing grief.

It read: “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace.”

Previous article
Atlantis The Royal welcomes Louis Vuitton's Iconic Mascot, Vivienne
Next article
‘Gmail is here to stay’: Google clarifies after fake note claims app’s ‘shutting down’
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US