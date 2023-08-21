scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Aayush Sharma returns to Azerbaijan for the final schedule of 'Ruslaan'

Ayush Sharma is currently in  Azerbaijan for shooting for the final schedule of his film 'Ruslaan' in Baku.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Ayush Sharma is currently in  Azerbaijan for shooting for the final schedule of his film ‘Ruslaan’ in Baku. Talking about the country, Ayush said that he was taken aback by the surprising popularity of Indian movies in this distant land.

The team will return this month to shoot another 10 day schedule in the country. This schedule will be a wrap on the project.

The decision to shoot in Azerbaijan marks a crucial step in Bollywood, introducing audiences to the beauty and charm of this fairly unexplored destination. The film’s journey to Azerbaijan began earlier, with a schedule shot in Baku prior to this one.

Talking about it, Ayush said: “The experience was truly incredible first time around and the team can’t wait to go back. The local residents and the government were exceptionally accommodating and supportive throughout our stay. It was almost as if they had warmly opened their doors to us, allowing us to film wherever the script required.

He added: “It is undeniably stunning, and I genuinely believe it’s on the cusp of becoming a sought-after destination for filmmakers and tourists alike. Even during my stay, I was taken aback by the surprising popularity of our Indian movies in this distant land. From the inception, our film incorporated a foreign sequence, and the choice to shoot in Azerbaijan was a revelation.”

He says that this location has not been explored in Hindi cinema.

“This location had not yet been explored in Hindi cinema, making it a pristine canvas for our narrative to unfold against. With its distinct topography and cultural richness, Azerbaijan served as the perfect backdrop for the story’s progression and now that we are going back, it feels like a journey to our happy space!”

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samsung unveils world's first gaming title featuring HDR10+ GAMING standard
Next article
‘Aarambh’ brings twisted characters to life
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IBSA World Games: India women's blind cricket team beat Australia, men's side loses to Pakistan

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for app settings on iOS beta

News

Utkarsh Sharma shouts 'Hindustan Jindabad' during Delhi visit

Technology

Wipro appoints Brijesh Singh as global AI head

News

Nick Jonas reveals his fondness for 'paneer, biryani and dosa'

Technology

Solid-state batteries, software essential for bigger share in EV era

News

Kay Kay Menon on 'Love All': 'It will feel like you are watching an international match'

Sports

AIFF receives encouraging response for Institutional League

Lyrics

AP Dhillon – With You Song Lyrics

Sports

Sara Wakita, Tenshi Iwami claim historic victories at Tamil Nadu International Surf Open QS 3000

News

Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99

News

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ premiere announced

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 may trigger new-onset high blood pressure: Study

Sports

'I'll keep plugging along and try to win games…', Maxwell keen to extend his international career as long as possible

News

Friday Night Plan on Netflix is a heartwarming tale of self discovery

News

Jatin Suri joins the cast of upcoming TV show 'Saubhagyavati Bhava 2'

Technology

6 in 10 retailers plan to adopt AI, ML globally: Report

News

‘Aarambh’ brings twisted characters to life

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US