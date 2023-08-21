Aayush Sharma returns to Azerbaijan for the final schedule of 'Ruslaan'

Actor Ayush Sharma is currently in Azerbaijan for shooting for the final schedule of his film ‘Ruslaan’ in Baku. Talking about the country, Ayush said that he was taken aback by the surprising popularity of Indian movies in this distant land.

The team will return this month to shoot another 10 day schedule in the country. This schedule will be a wrap on the project.

The decision to shoot in Azerbaijan marks a crucial step in Bollywood, introducing audiences to the beauty and charm of this fairly unexplored destination. The film’s journey to Azerbaijan began earlier, with a schedule shot in Baku prior to this one.

Talking about it, Ayush said: “The experience was truly incredible first time around and the team can’t wait to go back. The local residents and the government were exceptionally accommodating and supportive throughout our stay. It was almost as if they had warmly opened their doors to us, allowing us to film wherever the script required.

He added: “It is undeniably stunning, and I genuinely believe it’s on the cusp of becoming a sought-after destination for filmmakers and tourists alike. Even during my stay, I was taken aback by the surprising popularity of our Indian movies in this distant land. From the inception, our film incorporated a foreign sequence, and the choice to shoot in Azerbaijan was a revelation.”

He says that this location has not been explored in Hindi cinema.

“This location had not yet been explored in Hindi cinema, making it a pristine canvas for our narrative to unfold against. With its distinct topography and cultural richness, Azerbaijan served as the perfect backdrop for the story’s progression and now that we are going back, it feels like a journey to our happy space!”