‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’, shares Kiara Advani after tying the knot with Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at a private ceremony in Jaisalmer, shared their first photos on social media after the marriage

By News Bureau
Kiara Advani after tying the knot with Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at a private ceremony in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. Sharing their first photos on social media after the marriage, Kiara wrote as caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

The star wedding took place at the Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer and was attended by their families and close friends from the film industry.

The talk of town, was the special welcome party that was organised for the guests, notably Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor, in which Siddharth arrived wearing a black sherwani, colour coordinated with the gown that Kiara wore.

The theme of the sangeet ceremony, however, was all white, from the decor to the outfits worn by the guests. And alcohol was served to guests using a jetspray.

For the wedding to be remembered as much for its decor as for anything else, more than 30 types of flowers were flown in from overseas. Kiara and Sid’s garland, though, was made of red roses.

At the sangeets, Kiara and Sid kept the tempo up. Both of them danced to their first romantic “Raatan Lambiyan Lambiyan Re, Kate Tere Sangeyaan Sangeyaan Re”.

Kiara-Sid’s own romance also took off with this “Shershaah” song sung in the film by Asees Kaur, Jubin Nautiyal and Tanishk Bagchi.

As they presented a loving performance, the guests just loved it. Seeing Kiara and Sid lost in each other’s love, the guests danced along with them. And they danced for about an hour to Bollywood and Punjabi numbers.

