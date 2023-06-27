scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

After ‘Ghungroo’, Hrithik and Vaani to ignite the stage in UK Tour ‘Stars On Fire’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actors Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, who set the screens on fire with their dance moves in the song ‘Ghungroo’ from ‘War’, will now ignite the stage in their UK Tour ‘Stars On Fire’.

The first-ever UK tour ‘Stars On Fire’ will take place in London and Leeds. It will take place on September 1 at OVO Arena, Wembley, London, and September 2 at First Direct Arena, Leeds.

Vaani said: “It’s a special moment and feeling to share the stage with Hrithik Roshan. He is immensely talented and I am elated at this opportunity to set the stage on fire alongside him. Hrithik is not only an exceptional performer but also an inspiration. I can’t wait to create unforgettable moments and give our fans an electrifying experience they will cherish forever.”

She added: “I’ve been blessed to have super-hit songs as part of my filmography be it Gulabi, Nashe Si Chad Gayi, or Ghungroo. Indian song and dance is celebrated worldwide and has a massive fandom.”

On the film front, Vaani is all set to captivate audiences as the leading lady in the upcoming film ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’ by Maddock Films.

Furthermore, she will be headlining YRF Entertainment’s streaming series, ‘Mandala Murders’, a gritty crime thriller created and directed by the acclaimed Gopi Puthran, known for his work on ‘Mardaani 2’.

–IANS

dc/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India-US partnership to turbocharge innovation in emerging tech: Rajeev Chandrasekhar (IANS Interview)
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India-US partnership to turbocharge innovation in emerging tech: Rajeev Chandrasekhar (IANS Interview)

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt feels Aaliya Siddiqui plays the victim card

News

TDP demands thorough probe into death of Jr NTR’s fan

News

Ahead of Eid ul-Adha, Fatima Sana Shaikh donates vegan biryani to 1,000 people in Delhi

News

Actor Josh Gad shares update on 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' film reboot

News

Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ is about three women from different generations

Technology

Insomnia may raise risk of stroke by 51%: Study

News

‘No Hard Feelings’ actor Laura Benanti says Jennifer Lawrence in ‘not a princess’

News

Lindsay Lohan to welcome baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

Technology

Robinhood lays off another 7% of full-time employees

News

Pink was shocked when fan threw her mom's ashes on stage

Sports

‘Please don’t forget’: Ishan has a request for Shubman Gill

News

Whoopi Goldberg brings laughter after cursing live on ‘The View’

Technology

Go premium with realme narzo 60 Series 5G: Redefining smartphone expectations for Indian Youth

Technology

YouTube now working on online game offering: Report

Sports

SPEFL-SC launches self-defence program for women in Jammu and Kashmir

Technology

Telegram gets Stories feature, arriving in early July

Sports

China thrash Lebanon in Women's Basketball Asia Cup opener

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US