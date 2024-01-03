Buzz is that Arshad Warsi may go against Akshay Kumar!!

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB franchise has been a popular one. And while the first two installments of the film were successful, now there are rumours that a third part is in the making. A source shares that the shooting for the film begins in May 2024.

According to the source, “Director Subhash Kapoor has begun his preps for the 3rd installment of ‘Jolly LLB’. It is going to be Akshay versus Arshad this time. Subhashji has cracked a subject that pits both the Jolly’s against each other. The shooting begins in May 2024 and the film will be released in theatres in 2025.”

The film is being produced by Disney and Cape of Good Films. Fans have loved both the Jollys in the previous parts, while Arshad as Jagdish Tyagi received lots of love and praise, Akshay as Jagdish Mishra was also hailed by fans.

Other than this project, Arshad and Akshay are also working together on ‘Welcome To The Jungle’.