Wednesday, January 3, 2024
BollywoodNews

Buzz is that Arshad Warsi may go against Akshay Kumar!!

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, who last shared the screen in ‘Bachchan Paandey’, are teaming up once again for the third installment of the ‘Jolly LLB’ franchise.

By Editorial Desk
Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi ‘Jolly LLB 3’
Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi ‘Jolly LLB 3’_pic courtesy news agency

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB franchise has been a popular one. And while the first two installments of the film were successful, now there are rumours that a third part is in the making. A source shares that the shooting for the film begins in May 2024.

According to the source, “Director Subhash Kapoor has begun his preps for the 3rd installment of ‘Jolly LLB’. It is going to be Akshay versus Arshad this time. Subhashji has cracked a subject that pits both the Jolly’s against each other. The shooting begins in May 2024 and the film will be released in theatres in 2025.”

The film is being produced by Disney and Cape of Good Films. Fans have loved both the Jollys in the previous parts, while Arshad as Jagdish Tyagi received lots of love and praise, Akshay as Jagdish Mishra was also hailed by fans.

Other than this project, Arshad and Akshay are also working together on ‘Welcome To The Jungle’.

Previous article
'Pretty naive' to blame Warner entirely for ‘Sandpaper-gate’ scandal: Simon Katich
Next article
'This is bit of a kick in the teeth': Ian Smith slams SA sending weak Test team to NZ
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.