Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Advertisement
BollywoodNews

Akshay Oberoi says it was a fun challenge of dancing with Hrithik Roshan

Akshay Oberoi got a chance to groove with star Hrithik Roshan in the song ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ from ‘Fighter’ and he called it a “fun challenge”.

By Agency News Desk
Akshay Oberoi says it was a fun challenge of dancing with Hrithik Roshan
Akshay Oberoi says it was a fun challenge of dancing with Hrithik Roshan _pic courtesy news agency

Actor Akshay Oberoi got a chance to groove with star Hrithik Roshan in the song ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ from ‘Fighter’ and he called it a “fun challenge”. Akshay said: “Matching steps with the ultimate dancing icon of our generation, Hrithik, was a fun challenge for me. Shooting this song was a great experience because we had all our cast grooving and enjoying together on this peppy number.”

“It was like a carnival — vibrant, energetic, and filled with enthusiasm. Everyone of course wanted to make sure their put their best foot forward and their dancing shoes on for a song where one had to match steps with Hrithik.”

Advertisement

The actor, known for his versatility as an actor and impressive dancing skills, expressed his enthusiasm, said: “We were anxious because we had to match steps with Hrithik, who is an ace dancer. But it turned out to be an amazing experience, and I had a great time shooting the song.”

The film, which is slated to release on January 25, also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Advertisement
Previous article
Sevilla end winless run with new coach, Atletico held by Getafe in thriller
Next article
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Lokhande hid her break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput for 2 years
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.