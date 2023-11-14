Amitabh Bachchan lauds Abhishek as 'Dostana' turns 15: 'What style, swag, variety'

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) As the Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra-starrer romantic comedy ‘Dostana’ has marked 15 years of its release on Tuesday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan lauded his son Abhishek, saying what a variety he delivers in each and every film.

The 2008 film ‘Dostana’ is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Dharma Productions.

The film revolves around the story of two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl, eventually, both fall in love with her.

Abhishek plays the role of Sameer Malhotra, John as Kunal Chauhan, while Priyanka is seen as Neha Melwani.

The flick also stars Bobby Deol, Kirron Kher, Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Shilpa Shetty is seen in the dance number ‘Shut Up & Bounce’.

Now, on the 15 years of the release of the movie, Big B took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a post by Abhishek Bachchan’s fan club page. The account which is named as ‘Team Abhishek’ shared a video wherein we can see the glimpse of the movie.

The video features the popular track from the movie ‘Jaane Kyun’.

The post was captioned as: “#Dostana turns 15, giving us @juniorbachchan’s dapper style, unforgettable songs, and touching emotions.#15YearsOfDostana #AbhishekBachchan #Bachchan #ABCrew.”

Sharing the post, Amitabh wrote: “what style.. what swag.. what a look.. what a variety in each and every film Abhishek.. bless you !!! love.. the best”.

The movie is known for the songs like ‘Desi Girl’ which is a go-to party dance number, featuring Priyanka.

The other tracks which are popular from the film are ‘Shut Up & Bounce’, and ‘Maa Da Laadla’.

The movie was shot in Miami, and the costumes were designed by Manish Malhotra and Aki Narula.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in ‘Ghoomer’.

Amitabh is currently seen as the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’.

