Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Mili’, Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Bawarchi’ and ‘Koshish’ to get remakes

Hindi-language Indian classics ‘Mili’, ‘Koshish’ and ‘Bawarchi’ are all set to get remade as Jaadugar Films and Sameer Raj Sippy Productions have teamed up for it.

The abovementioned 1970’s films were produced under N.C. Sippy’s banner.

Directed by Gulzar, ‘Koshish’, an homage to 1961 Japanese film ‘Happiness of Us Alone’, starred Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan. It followed a deaf-mute couple who fight against the odds to live a life of dignity.

Kumar won best actor and Gulzar best screenplay at India’s National Film Awards, reports ‘Variety’.

‘Bawarchi’, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, was a remake of Tapan Sinha’s 1966 Bengali-language film ‘Galpo Holeo Satti’ and starred Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan.

In the film, Khanna plays a talented domestic helper who transforms a dysfunctional middle-class family.

Mukherjee’s ‘Mili’ (1975) starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and charted the burgeoning romance between a depressed alcoholic and his cheerful neighbour, which is overshadowed by terminal disease, reports ‘Variety’.

The remakes, which will be set in contemporary times, are currently in various stages of development.

Sameer Raj Sippy is the grandson of N. C. Sippy and son of Raj Sippy.

Jaadugar Films previously produced ZEE5 original film ‘Mrs Undercover’ (2023).

Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta of Jaadugar Films said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be setting upon this magical journey of making three of our all-time favorite movies in a new form and mould. It is a huge responsibility as ‘Koshish’, ‘Bawarchi’ and ‘Mili’ are celebrated in India and across the globe, which have been made by the legendary Gulzar and Hrishikesh Mukherjee who have set the standards of filmmaking for generations to come.”

“These are the films we have grown up on and they are the stories that the new generation should also witness to know our rich cinematic legacy. We endeavor to put our best to live up to the expectations, the responsibility and most importantly remake these films, which will touch audiences hearts far and wide.”

Sameer Raj Sippy added: “I feel movies are about defining moments, interesting enough to share with people, and that’s why I think it’s time we take classic stories and bring them in today’s scenario, with a newer and modern outlook. And that’s the intention behind revisiting ‘Bawarchi’, ‘Mili’ and ‘Koshish’.”