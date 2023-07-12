Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur add fuel to dating rumours after posting pics from same concert in Spain

Actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have added fuel to their dating rumours after they attended the same rock concert in Spain.

The two took to their respective social media accounts as they posted pictures from the same Arctic Monkeys’ concert.

However, they did not post pictures of themselves or each other. Ananya took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever.” She used geo tags of Madrid, Spain in the picture.

Aditya shared a clip from the concert on his Instagram Stories along with a cold blue face emoji and a monkey emoji.

On the acting front, Ananya will be seen Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cybercrime-thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Dream Girl 2’ and web-series ‘Call Me Bae’.

Aditya’s latest release is ‘The Night Manager, part 2’. He also has Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino’.