Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at the red carpet of Thank You For Coming; Fans say ‘They look good together

Lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were recently clicked after they attended the grand screening of Thank You For Coming. Ananya and Aditya were together throughout the premiere. While they came individually, the actors left the theatre at the same time. The couple was in the same lift. After stepping out of the lift, Aditya patiently waited for Ananya to come.

The couple has been spotted together many times, and their relationship almost got confirmed when they were clicked in each other’s embrace on their Spain vacation.

At the screening, Aditya came wearing a grey shirt and black jeans. On the red carpet, he posed with Anil Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan too. Whereas Ananya was looking bright and shiny in her pink top and blue jeans. The actress was exuding the charm and innocence she is known for.

Their fans were delighted to see the couple together. “Manifesting adi and ananyas marriage they look so good together,” commented a user.