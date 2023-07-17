scorecardresearch
Angad Bedi to represent India at Asia Masters Athletics Championships, World Masters Athletics

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for his work in the streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, will be participating in two international sporting events.

The actor, who is now also a professional sprinter, will participate in the Asia Masters Athletics Championships in November 2023 in the Philippines and World Masters Athletics in Sweden.

Following his remarkable achievement of winning the silver medal in his maiden 400m sprinting tournament in Mumbai, Angad has set his sights to represent India in the two international events.

Expressing his enthusiasm about representing India in sprinting, Angad said: “I am honoured and thrilled to have the opportunity to represent my country in the 400m race next year. First, I am aiming for Maharashtra State in December then Nationals. The silver medal in my debut sprinting tournament has fueled my determination to pursue this sport at a professional level.”

Angad has been undergoing rigorous and intensive training under the guidance of his coach, Brinston Miranda. Coach Miranda, a seasoned athlete himself, achieved the remarkable feat of securing the 5th rank at the World Masters Games in 2016.

The actor further mentioned: “With the guidance of my esteemed coach, Brinston Miranda, I am committed to giving my best and making my country proud. I am grateful for the support and encouragement I have received from my family, friends, and fans throughout this incredible journey.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Angad’s release is a sports drama film titled ‘Ghoomer’ in which he will share the screen with Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan.

