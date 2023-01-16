scorecardresearch
Actor Anil Charanjeett garners praise for his commendable role in ‘Thai Massage’

Anil Charanjeett garners praise for his commendable role in 'Thai Massage'
Anil Charanjeett as Jhandu Singh in Mangesh Hadawale's Thai Massage

Sometimes a few actors stun viewers by playing that one role outstandingly. While actor Anil Charanjeett has always wrapped us in utter amusement with all of his roles, his work in the recently released film ‘Thai Massage’ is just beyond words. The netizens are going gaga over his character in the film!

Anil Charanjeett played a very intriguing character called Jhandu Singh, who is a wannabe rapper and has that eye-catching avatar with dreadlocks, chains, rings, bracelets, and a cool dressing sense. He is a taxi driver in Bangkok who knows every street and stop in the city and will create a memorable imprint on everybody who sits in this taxi.

The entertainment buffs were astonished to see his look, and why not? He not only donned the character but lived it! Anil stepped comprehensively into the shoes of Jhandu Singh and carried the role through the film with sheer dedication. The audience was so moved by his part that they couldn’t stop cherishing him. They flooded his DMs and comment section with appreciative messages. Not only that, but many critics also lauded Anil Charanjeett for his remarkable job.

So authentic was his character that while he was shooting one of the songs for the film, people stared at him and called him Captain Jack Sparrow. And he did resemble him, didn’t he? On receiving such a tremendous response, Anil Charanjeett says, “It’s truly overwhelming. I’m glad that the audience loved my character. It was not easy to portray, and I had to go against all the odds to make Jhandu Singh slightly more genuine. You can’t represent a character like this without really going into it.”

The film is directed by Mangesh Hadawale and also stars Gajraj Rao, Divyendu Sharma, Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, and many more. The movie is a perfect blend of drama and comedy. It was recently released on Netflix and has already made it to its top 10 list.

Anil Charanjeett was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Needless to say, he is among the finest and most versatile actors in the industry. Apart from playing an amazing role in Shershaah, he was also seen in films like Golmaal Again, Hasee Toh Phasee, Sanju, Raees, PK, Sooryavanshi, and more. Anil Charanjeett is completely in the mood to knock us for six with his upcoming works, which include SarCar Ki Seva Mei.

Entertainment Today

