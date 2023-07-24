scorecardresearch
Annu Kapoor says, 'Antakshari' transcends generational gap

Annu Kapoor, who is known for films like 'Darr', 'Tezaab', 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla', 'Vicky Donor' and others, is back with the iconic 'Antakshari', this time on the radio.

Actor-radio host Annu Kapoor, who is known for films like ‘Darr’, ‘Tezaab’, ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’, ‘Vicky Donor’ and others, is back with the iconic ‘Antakshari’, this time on the radio.

Annu feels that Antakshari is something that people of every generation can engage in given the bank of songs that each person has in their subconscious which is a prerequisite to play the game.

For almost a decade, Annu has been taking the listeners on a ‘Suhaana Safar’ through melodies and memories, and now he has brought back a different version of his iconic show ‘Antakshari’ in the form of ‘BIG Antakshari’ on radio

Talking about the inception of the show, the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor told IANS, “About a year or two ago, I had this idea and the amazing folks at BIG FM too said it is now time to bring the concept of Antakshari on radio.”

He shared that the USP of ‘BIG Antakshari’ is its authenticity and simplicity.

The actor further mentioned, “Back in the day, Antakshari was no ordinary game, it was a form of art and expression in the Gurukuls. It was a medium of education, and now, it’s transformed into a mode of entertainment. Talking about music evolution at its finest, in today’s day and age, some songs are instant hits, some might not be your cup of tea, but guess what? When it comes to Antakshari, there’s no debate.”

“Music is subjective, and it unites every heart, young or old. On the show, we have 18 -19-year-olds as well that just goes on to reflect its universal appeal that transcends age and time, effortlessly bridging the gap between generations,” he added.

Back in action, this time on radio, ‘BIG Antakshari’ airs on BIG FM.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
