Anurag Basu's sets have 'great food', says Fatima Sana Shaikh

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has said that she loves working with Director Anurag Basu, and that his sets have great food.

The actress will be seen next in ‘Metro in Dino’ which is directed by Anurag Basu. The last time the actress collaborated with Basu was for the crime-comedy film ‘Ludo’.

The actress recently shared a picture of herself with Anurag Basu on her Instagram account and captioned “Hey you! Can’t wait to go back on your set.”

“I am really excited to go on to the sets of ‘Metro’ this month. I love Dada (Anurag Basu). He is a genius. He has a way of creating magic on screen and I am so lucky that I am again getting to work with him and be a part of his magical world,” the actress said.

“He brings the best out of his actors and what’s even better is that there is always great food on his sets,” she added.

The actress as a child artists has worked in movies like ‘Chachi 420’ and ‘Bade Dilwala’. She last acted in the film ‘Dangal’ alongside with Sanya Malhotra and Aamir Khan.

Apart from Fatima, the movie will star Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

The movie is scheduled to be released on December 8, 2023.

Apart from ‘Metro In Dino’ some of Fatima’s other projects include ‘Sam Bahadur’ in which she will play the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and ‘Dhak Dhak’ both of which are currently under production.