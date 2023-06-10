Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ heads to Sydney Film Festival

Sunny Leone has been constantly upskilling herself every year with new releases across India. The next in line is ‘Kennedy’, where Sunny is playing Charlie – who’s stuck between two worlds. Her character has depth, impact and layers.

The film was recently selected for a Midnight Screening at the Cannes Film Festival by the esteemed jury. It was also the only Indian film selected for the midnight screening. The reaction was a seven minute standing ovation and praises for Sunny Leone’s efforts she put into Charlie. The film’s next destination is Sydney Film Festival where it will be screened on 14th & 17th June.

Speaking more about the Sydney Film Festival Sunny shares, “Cannes Film Festival was a huge success and I’m still processing every minute. The next is the Sydney Film Festival. This feeling is surreal. I can’t thank Anurag sir and the entire team enough for everything. This is just the beginning and I’m super grateful for everything.”

Kennedy is directed by Anurag Kashyap, co-starring Rahul Bhatt. Apart from Kennedy, Sunny has a few more exciting projects in the pipeline.