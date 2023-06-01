Arjun Kapoor reacts to Malaika Arora’s pregnancy rumours

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship often becomes the target of trolls because of an 11-year age gap between them.

Malaika Arora is 49, while Arjun Kapoor is 37. They often share private moments of their relationship on social media. But these moments are scrutinized by people. Last year in November a rumour went viral claiming that the actress was pregnant.

The report claimed that the couple announced the news of the pregnancy to the family and close ones when they visited London in 2022.

Arjun Kapoor has now spoken up about the whole incident and how it affected him. Arjun Kapoor told Entertainment, “Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession.”