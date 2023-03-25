scorecardresearch
Arjun Kapoor remembers mother: 'I try, handle all the hate but I miss your love'

Arjun Kapoor remembered his mother and wished she was here as he is "still this lost child".

By News Bureau
Arjun Kapoor remembers mother 'I try, handle all the hate but I miss your love'
Arjun Kapoor remembers mother 'I try, handle all the hate but I miss your love'

On his late mother and producer Mona Shourie’s 11th death anniversary, her actor-son Arjun Kapoor remembered his mother and wished she was here as he is “still this lost child”.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback picture featuring him and his late mother.

Alongside the picture, he wrote an emotional note, which read: “I never cared what anyone said or felt cause I always had u in front of me to make me realise who & what I was… 11 years have passed since u become the shield that protects me from beyond but I still wish u were here because in this cruel world today I try & handle all the hate but I really miss ur love which made me deal with everything with a smile on my face & made me a better person a happier person a calmer person perhaps maybe a more alive soul…”

He added: “I’m still this lost child without u Maa… I look for you everywhere cause I’m lost just like I’m this picture but I always believe ur smiling & looking after me somehow just like in this picture… We shall meet someday soon.”

In March 2012, Mona passed away after battling cancer. Her popular films, as a film producer, were ‘Sheesha’ and ‘Farishtay’.

Karan Kundrra flaunts her stylish look in an oversized blazer and pants at an event
Kiara Advani says Sidharth Malhotra has her ‘whole heart’ as he dedicates award to her
