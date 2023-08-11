scorecardresearch
Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila’s chick flick film Thank You For Coming posters unveiled

Thank You for Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi in the lead roles.

By Shweta Ghadashi
‘Rise, Rebel, Repeat’ this is the tagline of the highly-anticipated chick flick Thank You for Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi in the lead roles.

After unveiling the film’s first look earlier today, the makers have now treated fans to new posters showcasing the star-studded cast. The movie will premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023.

Producer Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to share a poster of her film and announced that it will premiere at Toronto International Film Festival. She wrote, “Crying and screaming and jumping! We are honoured to unveil our film #ThankYouForComing as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023!! See you at our gala premiere! #ThankYouForComingAtTIFF.”

Thank You for Coming is directed by Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh. The film also stars Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia and Karan Kundrra. It also has a special appearance by Anil Kapoor. The movie is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd.

