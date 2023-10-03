Boman Irani recollects losing 30 kgs for ‘Mahatma V/s Gandhi’

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actor Boman Irani, who is known for ‘Munna Bhai’ film franchise, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ and several others, recently walked down the memory lane as he opened up about his journey of embodying the father of the nation in Feroze Khan’s ‘Mahatma V/s Gandhi’. For the same, the actor lost 30 kgs of body weight.

The actor recently took to his Instagram and shared a few pictures in his character of Mahatma Gandhi which required him to undergo physical transformation.

He wrote in the caption, “It’s Gandhi Jayanti. However, we should be thinking of him and his principles every single day. I had the good fortune to play him in Feroze Khan’s “Mahatma vs Gandhi. Lost 30 Kgs to essay the part but gained a lifetime of learning”.

As the nation pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Boman Irani’s portrayal of the Mahatma in ‘Mahatma V/s Gandhi’ serves as a touching reminder of the enduring legacy and teachings of the Father of the Nation.

Meanwhile, the actor will soon be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Dunki’. The film is directed by his long-time collaborator Rajkumar Hirani and stars Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. The film is set to bow in theatres on December 22 for a Christmas release. The film will be clashing in theatres with the Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’.

