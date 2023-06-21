scorecardresearch
Breathing exercises, throat warm-up help Shirley Setia hone her vocal prowess

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress-singer Shirley Setia has shared what she does to hone her singing skill.

She shared that breathing exercises and throat warm-up exercises come in handy.

She said: “I try to do breathing exercises, and also throat warm-up exercises by singing along music that I’m listening to. I do find that very helpful, especially after covid and with all the pollution levels so high around us. Breathing exercises really do help to also keep my mind calm.”

She also spoke about how music gives her a new dimension: “Music adds soul to my life, and I am so grateful to be able to share that through my work with all my fans.”

Talking about how she manages constant travel due to shows and studio time, she said: “Well constant travels is unavoidable as an artiste, and yes it can surely take a toll on your health if you are not getting enough rest. But if you try to factor in your rest and health, travelling is amazing, and meeting your fans during shows is even better.”

–IANS

aa/kvd

