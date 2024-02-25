CCL: Chennai Rhinos register big win against Sonu Sood's Punjab De Sher

In the recent match of the Celebrity Cricket League, the Chennai Rhinos, captained by Arya, secured a significant victory over Punjab De Sher. Led by Vikranth’s impressive performance with the bat, Chennai claimed a 41-run win over Punjab.

Chennai initially faced a setback after losing three quick wickets, but Vikranth’s dominant half-century, which included 3 boundaries and 3 sixes, turned the game around. His unbeaten 41 further contributed to setting up a target of 93 runs for Punjab.

Vikranth’s score of 56 runs off 30 balls played a crucial role in Chennai reaching 92-3 in 10 overs. Punjab, under the leadership of Sonu Sood, struggled against Chennai’s bowling attack, losing wickets rapidly and failing to recover, ultimately conceding a lead of 12 runs.

Chennai continued their strong performance in the second innings, reaching 109-4 and setting Punjab a challenging target of 122 runs to win. Despite their efforts, Punjab fell short by 41 runs, leading to Chennai’s victory.

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) can be streamed on JioCinema.