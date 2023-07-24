scorecardresearch
Dono: Launch of a director and two fresh faces à la ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’

Rajshri Productions brings a unique love story from its next gen. director Avnish S Barjatya. 'Dono' also marks debut of Rajveer Deol and Paloma

Dono: Launch of a director and two fresh faces à la 'Maine Pyar Kiya'
Paloma and Rajveer Deol in Avnish S Barjatya's Dono _ pic courtesy instagram

Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish is all set to don the director’s hat with his debut film, titled ‘Dono’. While Rajshri’s fourth generation is foraying into the film world, Dono isn’t just Avnish’s directorial debut. The film will also launch Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma in Bollywood.

Rajshri is all set to tell a love story of two strangers who have one destination, Dono. Repeating history of Maine Pyar Kiya, where a debutant director from Rajshri launched two fresh faces in a memorable love story. Dono, is a special film to the pioneer production house as the direction baton is being passed on to the next generation in the family.

Avnish will helm Rajshri’s 59th film as a director, having previously worked as an Assistant Director on the mega blockbuster Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and as an Associate Director on the critically acclaimed Uunchai (2022).

Rajshri, in its 75 year old legacy has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride. For its 59th film production, titled Dono, Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. is in association with Jio Studios. Directed By – Avnish S Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R Barjatya. Dono will be releasing in cinemas soon.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
