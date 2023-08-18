scorecardresearch
Dulquer Salmaan had ‘Om Shanti Om’ moment when he first saw Deepika Padukone

Dulquer Salmaan says he has been a huge fan of Deepika Padukone and even had an 'Om Shanti Om' moment where his heart skipped a beat seeing the actress for the first time in Dubai. 

Actor Dulquer Salmaan says he has been a huge fan of Deepika Padukone and even had an ‘Om Shanti Om’ moment where his heart skipped a beat seeing the actress for the first time in Dubai. During a chat session on Roposo, Dulquer had to either give a Gulaab (rose) or a Gun to a particular star in line with his upcoming release on Netflix ‘Guns & Gulaabs’.

Asked what he would give to Deepika, he revealed, “Gulaab, as she is like a Gulaab (rose) for me. I have been a huge fan of Deepika since ‘Om Shanti Om’ and I remember, back when I was working in Dubai, she was coming there for the premiere of ‘Karthik Calling Karthik’ (2010).”

“I somehow managed to get tickets for the premiere and I was standing on the sides of the red carpet, where I saw her for the first time in-person. It was an (Om Shanti Om) moment for me!”

While he spoke about his love for Deepika, he also gave a Gulaab to stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Allu Arjun, while he gave a Gun to Rajnikanth.

During the live show, he was also asked if he ever had a crazy fan moment, to which he revealed, “I love all my fans, however I always get anxious when I get followed by young fans on their bikes. It’s very scary and not safe for them.”

While these revelations might have caught your attention, during the live show on the platform, Dulquer also performed hook steps of stars such as Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Saami Saami’, Ram Charan’s ‘Nattu Nattu’, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Chikni Chameli’, and also spoke about remakes, following trends, and made several other exciting revelations.

‘Guns & Gulaabs’ is a captivating narrative of ‘firsts’, set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj. The series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charms of the decade.

