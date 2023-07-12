scorecardresearch
Fans ask ‘where is Ridhi Dogra in ‘Jawan’ trailer? Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue

The Prevue of Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, was unveiled on July 10. Some Twitter users pointed out they couldn’t spot Ridhi Dogra in the Prevue

By Pooja Tiwari
Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year, the prevue of the movie has also broken the internet. Directed by Atlee Kumar, SRK-starrer also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

The Prevue of Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, was unveiled on July 10. Some Twitter users pointed out they couldn’t spot Ridhi Dogra in the Prevue, and here’s how the actress replied

Ridhi Dogra will also be featured in the film, however, she got no screen time in Jawan Prevue. On Tuesday, one of the social media users trolled the actress for the same. He tweeted, “Even almost 30 times seen but I didn’t find you in a trailer.” Ridhi Dogra replied to the troll who targeted her for no screen time in Jawan and wrote, “You saw SRK 30 times. Bas what else is needed.”

Netizens reacted to her reply, one of them wrote, “you are hilarious.” The second one said, “The way you’re being a proper fan girl here despite being one of the actors in the movie..” The third one said, “Par asur mai sirf apko hi dekh rahe tha.” The fourth one said, “Good answer. Keep up good work u will b seen in vital, challenging n important role.” Another said, “why are you so cute…love your spirit!”

