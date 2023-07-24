scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Farhan Akhtar, 'Idol Season 13' finalists Fantastic 4 to perform live in Dubai

Farhan Akhtar is set to perform in Dubai with his band Farhan Live.

By Agency News Desk
Farhan Akhtar, 'Idol Season 13' finalists Fantastic 4 to perform live in Dubai
Farhan Akhtar, 'Idol Season 13' finalists Fantastic 4 to perform live in Dubai

The multi-hyphenate artiste Farhan Akhtar, who is known for films such as ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Lakshya’, ‘Rock On!!’ and ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, is set to perform in Dubai with his band Farhan Live.

The performance is scheduled for September 1.

Farhan will be seen treating the fans to his most popular numbers, seamlessly blending rock, Bollywood hits, and soul-stirring melodies into an unforgettable musical experience.

Talking about the performance, Farhan said: “This is my first show at the Coca-Cola Arena and I am thrilled about it. The vibe in Dubai is simply unique and unlike anything else I have experienced. Performing in this stunning city has to be one of my highlights this year. I can’t wait to watch how Dubai embraces me and my music to bridge, connect, and unify at my forthcoming concert.”

In addition, the top 4 Indian ‘Idol Season 13′ finalists, The Fantastic 4, Winner, Rishi Singh and finalists Deboshmita, Bidipta and Chirag, will also bring their magical performances live for the audience on September 9. While Farhan’s performance will be at the Coca-Cola Arena, The Fantastic 4 will perform at The Agenda’ in Dubai.

These special concerts are organised by the leading lifestyle management company Blu Blood.

On being asked about The Fantastic 4 concert, who command a huge following in the Middle-Eastern Indian diaspora community, collectively said in a statement, “We can’t wait to experience performing for the Dubai audience. We are very excited to perform there and be able to continue entertaining our fans. Hope we can make it a magical experience for all the music lovers through our performance and keep the spirits high.”

Meanwhile, Farhan, who has been away from his directorial duties for a while, has ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in the pipeline.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Australia were on their knees but they deserve to retain the Ashes, says David Lloyd
Next article
I expect Ashwin and Jadeja to bowl a lot of overs on Day 5: Aakash Chopra
This May Also Interest You
News

New 'Jawan' poster reveals Vijay Sethupathi as 'Dealer of Death'

News

Jawan’s new poster: Vijay Sethupathi’s intense lookout

News

Vidyut Jammwal: Proud to represent the mother of all martial arts Kalaripayattu

Technology

People with low HIV levels have ‘almost zero’ risk of transmitting virus

Sports

I expect Ashwin and Jadeja to bowl a lot of overs on Day 5: Aakash Chopra

Sports

Australia were on their knees but they deserve to retain the Ashes, says David Lloyd

News

Rohit Bose Roy quits 'KKK 13' after injury: Will regret not making it to finale

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan slams Jiya Shankar saying, “Jiya, paani pilana sabse bade punya ka kaam hai, aur aapne us punya mein...

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes for morning walk in Bali amid break from work

News

Alice In Chains celebrates 10 years of 'Devil Put Dinosaurs Here'

News

Ariana Grande is not dating 'SpongeBob' voice actor, says his wife

News

Debutant Prem to star alongside Adah Sharma in 'Commando' series

Sports

Mumbai City FC complete a loan move for Jayesh Rane from Bengaluru FC

Technology

Eating planet-friendly foods can boost longevity, cut death risk by 25%

Technology

Google Assistant may soon summarise webpages

Sports

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto Masters event due to fatigue

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets eliminated from the house

Technology

Microsoft tests new feature in Windows 11 Enhanced Phishing Protection

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US