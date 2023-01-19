scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Farhan Akhtar relives his band’s journey as he celebrates its 10 years

By News Bureau

Bollywood actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar’s band ‘Farhan Live’ completed 10 years on Thursday. The ‘Dil Chahta Hai helmer took this opportunity to relive the golden moments of the musical journey of his band.

Taking to his social media, he marked the occasion with glimpses of his team and on-stage performances with his father Javed Akhtar’s iconic poetry in the background. Expressing his heartfelt feelings, the actor wrote in the caption: “10 times over.”

With ‘Farhan Live’, Farhan has travelled around the world, performing in various countries, including the US, Australia, the UAE, Singapore, Kenya, Oman and the UK.

On the film front, Farhan is working on pre-production for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which stars three powerful ladies of Hindi cinema – Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt — in the lead roles. The film will be a buddy road trip movie.

Previous article
'No rationalisation but there could be upgradations post PVR-INOX amalgamation'
Next article
Noida to host Cyclothon in three categories on March 19
This May Also Interest You
News

Aditya Roy Kapur explains why 'The Night Manager' was special for him

Sports

Hockey World Cup: England thrash Spain 4-0 to leave India uphill task to top group

News

After Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra targets Salman over Sajid being on ‘Bigg Boss 16’

Sports

Women wrestlers to file FIR against Brij Bhushan if govt doesn't take action: Vinesh Phogat (Ld)

Sports

India Open 2023: Lakshya Sen crashes out in second round; Axelsen, Loh Kean Yew advance

Technology

Global PC shipments fell 28% in Q4 of 2022: Report

News

BAFTAs shut out 'RRR', but 'All That Breathes' in the race for best documentary

Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic survives injury scare to sail into third round

Sports

Noida to host Cyclothon in three categories on March 19

News

'No rationalisation but there could be upgradations post PVR-INOX amalgamation'

Technology

Stroke risk may decrease with age in patients with high BP, diabetes: Study

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands thrash Chile 14-0 to seal quarterfinals berth

Sports

Protesting grapplers not satisfied with ministry's response, want wrestling body to be dissolved

Sports

Sussex sign Steve Smith on short-term deal ahead of 2023 Men's Ashes

Technology

Indian startups hail SC ruling on Google-CCI case

News

Stebin Ben on 'Tum Mile': Feel fortunate about rendering my own version of timeless melody

News

Nikki Tamboli: These last two years have been a real struggle

News

'Shotgun Wedding' script left Jennifer Coolidge laughing 'really hard'

Sports

ISL: Odisha FC sign Aniket Jadhav from East Bengal FC on a permanent deal

Technology

Microsoft plans six more data centres in Hyderabad

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US