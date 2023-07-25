Freddy Daruwala to make international debut with 'Aaina'

Actor Freddy Daruwala, who is known for ‘Holiday’, ‘Force 2’, ‘Commando 2’, ‘Dharavi Bank’ and ‘Crackdown’, is all set to make his international debut with the film titled ‘Aaina’.

The actor shared that the film tells the story of the global issue of children in terrorism and the post traumatic effects that plague their lives throughout adulthood.

Freddy plays the character of Zahan in the film and he insists that it was a role he just ‘couldn’t refuse’.

The actor said: “As an actor working in a movie with such a strong message, and a role with so much depth and complexity, I knew I couldn’t pass up. Each day on sets, I’m challenged to deliver justice to my character and dig deep in a place that unfortunately so many experience due to the effects of war.”

Freddy said that his character of Zahan is one of the very complex roles he has played as he’s had a tormented childhood and as an adult, he suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“As an actor, I had to learn how to suspend my judgement and really see his life perspective from his past experiences to feel and act in a manner that was true to him.”

He promised that the audience is going to see a very different Fredy Daruwala.

“I can’t wait to serve the variety of my acting and show the world the truth and complexity of Zahan,” the actor added.

Talking about the difference in working culture of Indian cinema at large and the international film productions, the Freddy said: “Of course, it has less song and dance, but what I’m enjoying is to see how different cultures and people on-set from all parts of the world are honing their craft and all coming together. We have Markus Meridt, a German Director, Richa Chadha, a Bollywood star and William Moseley, a reputed British actor.”

“All of us are working on one common goal of creating something for the world to view in order to bring to light the truths that are occurring in our society, within our counters and across the globe,” he added.

Freddy informed that the film is based in London and the team is currently shooting for the film there. A lot of shooting will be done in various locations across India.

‘Aaina’ is produced by Big Cat productions, UK. The film’s shoot is currently underway.