'Ghoomer' to open 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

By Agency News Desk
The upcoming film ‘Ghoomer’, which stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi, is set to open the 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The festival is set to be held from August 11 to August 20, 2023.

The film tells the story of a paraplegic sports person portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. The film has been directed by R. Balki, who is known for his emotionally charged narratives.

R. Balki and Abhishek Bachchan said in a joint statement: “It’s indeed an honour and pleasure for us that ‘Ghoomer’ will be the opening film at the IFFM. ‘Ghoomer’ is a story of turning adversity into advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. It is a tribute to Sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It’s only fitting for a film that believes that ‘Sport makes life worth living’ to be launched in the Sport capital of the world, Australia, land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of ‘Ghoomer’.”

Saiyami Kher shared: “I am thrilled and extremely honoured that ‘Ghoomer’ will be the opening film at IFFM. This is a film very very close to my heart. Playing a sport on screen was always my dream, I have been manifesting it since I started acting. I’m so glad it’s finally come true. For me this film is much beyond the sport. It’s a story of triumph in extreme adversity.”

She further mentioned: “It has been the most physically and emotionally demanding film I have done. Feels extra special that people will be watching ‘Ghoomer’ at IFFM for the first time. Couldn’t have asked for anything better coming to the land of the great Shayne warne to showcase our film.”

This year, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will present a lineup of exciting events at iconic venues across Melbourne. From the renowned Hammer Hamer Hall to the prestigious National Gallery of Victoria, these locations will serve as the backdrop for a series of festival events.

