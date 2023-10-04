scorecardresearch
‘Hum Aaye Hain’ teaser from ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’ promises a sensational dance number

The teaser of the first song ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ from the upcoming film ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’ was unveiled on Wednesday, and it gives a glimpse into the sensational dance number featuring the leads of the film – Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

The song, which is set to hit the airwaves on October 5, features a palpable on-screen chemistry between Tiger and Kriti as promised by the teaser.

The song teaser is also an answer to the common phrase that has been circulating among influencers, “Woh Aa Rahe Hai”. The mystery behind this phrase has finally been unravelled.

The film teaser has left fans eagerly anticipating the electrifying performance of their favourite duo. ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ is touted to redefine the action genre in Hindi cinema. The film is a dystopian action film directed by Vikas Bahl, who is known for directing the Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Queen’.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

