scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Indian actors wish fans on Ugadi, Navratras and Gudi Padwa

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Indian actors such as Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit and others have wished a year full of happiness, peace and prosperity and more to their well-wishers on the festival of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and the first day of the Navratras.

The celebrities took to Twitter to extend their good wishes. Gudi Padwa marks the New Year of Hindu luni-solar calendar among Maharashtrians. Ugadi is New Year’s Day according to the Hindu calendar and is celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Goa.

Here’s what they have to say:

Jr.NTR: Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi.

Mahesh Babu: Wishing you all a very happy #Ugadi! Let this festive time usher in new hope, prosperity & happiness!

Ram Charan: Wishing you all a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi.

Anupam Kher: Aap sabhi ko, 22 March se shuru hone wale nav varsh Vikram Sawant 2080ki hardik shubhkamnaayein #HappyNewYear #HappyNavratri #Navreh #ChetiChand #Ugadi #GudiPadwa #ChaitraNavratri.

Sunny Deol: A new beginning of dreams, hopes and happiness. May this wonderful year bring health, happiness & success to you. Have a blessed #GudiPadwa #Navrati #Ugadi #ChetiChand & #RamadanKareem.

Randeep Hooda: Hope the new year has all the colours of happiness and laughter for you and your loved ones! Wishing everyone a happy & blessed #Navrati #GudiPadwa #Ugadi #ChetiChand & #RamadanKareem.

Madhuri Dixit Nene: A single marks for so many new cultural beginnings. Wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy New Year! #IndianNewYear #GudiPadwa #ChaitraNavratri #Ugadi #ChetiChand.

Nani: Wish you all a very happy ugadi #HappyUgadi.

Sai Pallavi: I wish you all a very Happy Ugadi.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Previous article
Aishwarya Rajanikanth's domestic help, driver held for stealing her jewellery
Next article
Inaugural Northeast Judo Championship to be held in Imphal from March 31
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Inaugural Northeast Judo Championship to be held in Imphal from March 31

News

Aishwarya Rajanikanth's domestic help, driver held for stealing her jewellery

News

Nandamuri Balakrishna's first look from #NBK108 out on Ugadi

Sports

Tri-nation football tournament: Playing in Manipur a moment of joy for Blue Tigers, says coach Stimac

Sports

IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard begins his batting coach role with Mumbai Indians

News

Environmentalists up in arms against Dhanush-starrer 'Captain Miller'

Sports

He still has burning desire to open batting for Australia in Test cricket, says Warner's wife Candice

News

Mugdha Chaphekar shares plans for Gudi Padwa

News

Rasika Dugal set to reprise role as Neeti Singh in 'Delhi Crime' Season 3

News

Ed Sheeran talks about his struggles with suicidal thoughts, eating disorder

Sports

WPL 2023: The way I play, it's risk or reward, says Delhi Capitals' Alice Capsey

News

Vijay-starrer 'Leo' team safe as tremors rock Jammu and Kashmir

News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' to release on October 6

News

Vanessa Hudgens to explore family's Asian heritage in new travel documentary

News

Massive set to be constructed for Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan action scene in ‘Tiger 3’

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 1,134 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths

Health & Lifestyle

US CDC warns of rapid spread of emerging fungus

News

Saif Ali Khan poses with fans as he returns to Mumbai with his wife but fans troll her for this reason

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US