scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jodhpur man who threatened Salman Khan sent to police custody till April 3

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) A Rajasthani youth, who was arrested in a joint operation by Mumbai and Jodhpur Police, was produced before a Magistrate Court which sent him to seven-day police custody, an official said here on Monday.

The accused, identified as one Dhakadram Ramlal Siyag, 21, was nabbed on Sunday for allegedly sending an email threatening to kill Bollywood mega-star Salman Khan last week.

Cracking into the probe, the Bandra Police Station registered an FIR on March 18 and with tech-intel traced the email originating to Rajasthan.

They shared the information with the Jodhpur Police, who tracked down Siyag and after zeroing in on his location, they went in a combined operation to nab him on Sunday morning.

The Bandra Police team said that the arrested Siyag is a history-sheeter and wanted by the Rajasthan and Punjab Police in different cases and has some cases lodged against him in that state.

These include a case filed in the Sardarpura Police Station in Rajasthan and threatening the killed singer Siddhu Moosewala’s father in an email threat, registered by the Mansa Police Station in Punjab.

It may be recalled that a week ago, the Bandra Police lodged the FIR against mafiosi Lawrence Bishnoi, his associates Goldie Brar and Rohit for the threat email sent to the actor’s aide, Prashant Gunjalkar.

It had referred to the mafia don Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview in which he made a chilling claim, that “his life’s aim was to kill Salman Khan”.

The email in Hindi, came from one Rohit Garg, who also wanted to talk with the actor and the police booked him also following a complaint lodged by Gunjalkar.

The communication also advised that if Salman had not seen the Bishnoi interview, then he should watch it, and if he wanted to close the matter, he must speak with Garg and Brar, face to face, and he (Garg) would arrange it.

The Bandra Police had immediately swung into action, geared up security outside Salman’s home in Bandra West and lodged the FIR against the accused, Siyag, who was nabbed within a week.

–IANS

qn/dpb

Previous article
Dino James reveals why he doesn't have a stage name: I got a cool name already!
This May Also Interest You
News

Dino James reveals why he doesn't have a stage name: I got a cool name already!

Sports

IBA delivers open letter to IOC chief, executive board on governance concerns

Sports

There aren't many players who are as hungry to score as I am: Sunil Chhetri

Health & Lifestyle

Anxiety post cardiac arrest more common in women than men: Study

Health & Lifestyle

61% Mumbaikars feel 'sleepy' at workplace, claims survey

News

Sanjeev Jotangia joins the cast of 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'

News

Priyanka now serves on Executive Committee of Academy of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences' actors branch

News

Ravi Kishan reveals facing casting couch by woman who is 'big shot', offered 'coffee at night'

News

Japanese mom creates 'RRR' flip book to help her 7 year old son understand the film

Sports

Was a special innings to witness especially from the other end: Hendricks on de Kock's century

Sports

IPL 2023: Steve Smith leaves fans in confusion with 'joining exceptional and passionate team in India'

Sports

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India's riders gain more points in second race of 2023 ARRC, TTC

News

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Srikant Roy’s look in Jubilee is dedicated to my father

News

Sneha Jain feels the concept of ‘bahu’ has changed nowadays

News

‘Why Electricity as a superpower?’ reveals author Naomi Alderman

News

Marathi film 'Na Aavadti Goshta' to centre around subject of LGBTQIA+

News

On World Theatre Day, Salim-Sulaiman talk about 'Disco Dancer – The Musical'

News

Jimmy Sheirgill told he looks like Hollywood star Pedro Pascal

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US