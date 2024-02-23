JP Dutta, Vidhu Vinod Chopra feted with prestigious Raj Kapoor Awards

Veteran filmmaker J.P. Dutta, who has made films such as ‘Border’, ‘LOC Kargil’ and ‘Refugee’, was conferred with the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan Raj Kapoor Award for his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra received the prestigious Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award by Maharashtra Government’s Cultural Division at the Maharashtra Bhushan Awards for his contribution.

Dutta was feted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The honour was given to him at the award ceremony held in Mumbai.

The ‘Border’ director said: “This recognition means everything as it comes from the place I was born and brought up in. This state, this city is my home and there is nothing bigger than to be honoured by your home. Also for a boy who started his career from RK film studios to be given an award named after Raj Kapoor is a feeling I can’t put into words.”

He then thanked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for honouring him.

“I would like to thank the Honorable Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis ji and the Culture Ministry for this award and recognition of my work.”

Dutta is known for making patriotic war films. He made his debut in cinema with the 1985 action film ‘Ghulami’. He then went on to direct action films like ‘Yateem’, ‘Batwara’ and ‘Border’, for which he was awarded the National Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.