scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kangana Ranaut ‘delighted’ to see Sharmila Tagore in ‘Gulmohar’, manifests ‘full fledged role’ for Waheeda

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday showered praises on Padma Bhushan and National award winning thespian, Sharmila Tagore for her performance

By Agency News Desk
Kangana Ranaut ‘delighted’ to see Sharmila Tagore in ‘Gulmohar’, manifests ‘full fledged role’ for Waheeda
Kangana Ranaut ‘delighted’ to see Sharmila Tagore in ‘Gulmohar’, manifests ‘full fledged role’ for Waheeda

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday showered praises on Padma Bhushan and National award winning thespian, Sharmila Tagore for her performance in the streaming family drama ‘Gulmohar’, and termed her craft as ‘elegant’ like the ‘warmth of winter sun’.

In an Instagram story, Kangana shared a smiling picture of Sharmila and penned, “On a different note, I recently saw a lovely film ‘Gulmohar’, (I) was beyond delighted to see veteran super star Sharmilaji back on screen… her screen presence, voice modulation, nuances in her performance was like the warmth of winter sun… so beautiful and elegant.”

The Bollywood diva known for her role in ‘Gangster’, further expressed her desire to see one of the Hindi cinema’s finest actresses, Waheeda Rehman in a full fledged role.

“Now hoping to see Waheeda ji in a full fledged role soon… come on everyone let’s manifest this,” read Kangana’s post. She also posted a throwback picture of the veteran actress with a background song by Lata Mangeshkar ‘Piya Tose Naina Laage Re’.

‘Gulmohar’ is directed by Rahul V Chittella, and stars Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, and Kaveri Seth, amongst others. It revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home – Gulmohar – and how this shift in their lives is a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with personal secrets and insecurities.

On the work front, Kangana has ‘Emergency’ and ‘Tejas’ in her kitty.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tom Cruise speaks Hindi, leaves fans pleasantly surprised with his fluency
Next article
Kate Hudson dances with fiance Danny Fujikawa at Bruce Sprinsteen's Hyde Park show
This May Also Interest You
News

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan or Prabhas Salaar which teaser did you find entertaining?

News

Harleen Sethi gets inked for 'Kohrra', gets closer to her Punjabi roots

News

Will Smith makes fun of son Jaden for not having kids yet

News

Kiara Advani shares video of her ‘Raat Baki’ song sequence taken in a single shot

Technology

IIT Guwahati's AI model to predict knee osteoarthritis severity from X-rays

News

'Ghoomer' to open 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Technology

Japanese researchers find new way to diagnose ovarian cancer

News

Lana Del Rey address controversial Glastonbury show where she arrived late to perform

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be available in dark blue colour: Report

Technology

Won’t regulate AI, will create guardrails to curb AI user harm: MoS IT

Technology

Roposo, Shopify join hands to boost digital entrepreneurship in India

News

Harry Styles hit in the face again while on stage, no flowers this time

Technology

Hackers stole $30 bn in crypto since 2012: Report

Technology

Digital wallets transactions value to surpass $16 trillion by 2028

News

Dua Lipa shares shower selfie flaunting abs, fans spot X-rated detail in picture

News

Dino James gets a tattoo dedicated to his 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' journey

Technology

Study shows even moderate heat can affect human heart

News

Jamie Foxx spotted waving to fans from boat in first appearance since hospitalisation

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US