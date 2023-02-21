scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kangana Ranaut has her own list of ‘deserving’ winners before ‘nepo mafia’ takes ‘everyone ka haq’

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were named for major honours at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

By News Bureau

After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan were named for major honours at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, actress Kangana Ranaut objected to the same on her social media.

She posted her own list of “deserving” winners and claimed that the ‘nepo mafia snatches everyone’s right.

Kangana took to Instagram Stories and shared her own list of winners.

She wrote, “Awards season is here before nepo mafia snatches every one ka haq (right) let me clarify this year’s Best actor – Rishab Shetty (Kantara) Best Actress- Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam) Best film – Kantara Best director- SS Rajamouli (RRR) Best supporting actor – Anupam Kher (Kashmir Files) Best supporting actress- Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiya).”

“Yeh log jayein ya nahi awards inhi ke hain (the awards belong to them no matter they attend them or not)… filmi awards have no authenticity, after I finish work here, I will make a proper list of all those I feel are deserving… stay tuned … thanks.”

She added: “Life of nepo insects use parents name and contacts, do papa ji chaploosi to get work, agar koi self made aaye uska career sabotage kardo, if someone anyone, anyhow survives and complains about continues harassment they face, unko bikau mafia PR se jealous or mad bolke dismiss our discredit kardo…”

“Yehi, yehi toh tumhari kartootein hain that I am determined now to destroy you all… one can’t just indulge in the beauty of life when there is so much evil around… Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta says destroying evil is the prime goal of Dharma.”

On Monday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor and Best Actress award at the Film Festival.

Alia was named for the honour for her spectacular performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Ranbir was feted with the award for playing the lead in ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’.

Varun Dhawan also won the Critics Best Actor award for his performance in the film ‘Bhediya’.

Previous article
IND v AUS: I thought Pat grossly under-bowled himself in New Delhi Test match, says Allan Border
Next article
Covid vaccination linked to fewer cardiac events: Indian-American scientist
This May Also Interest You
News

Anil Kapoor named his own character in Sandeep Modi's 'The Night Manager'

Sports

Premier League: Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as manager until end of season

Health & Lifestyle

Eat breakfast to ward off risk of cancer, heart disease

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia confirms 2nd human case of bird flu

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cameron Green says he is '100 percent ready' for Indore Test

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: There was no support from fielding to the bowling strategy, says Anjum Chopra

Sports

ITF Women's 25K tournament to showcase best of women's tennis in Bengaluru

Sports

Ritu Phogat on her wrestling strategy: The game is about presence of mind

Sports

MCC World Cricket Committee shows support over bowlers inflicting run-out on non-strikers leaving crease early

News

'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara' hitmaker Mohammed Irfan out with 'Tum Mere Ho'

Technology

Uber redesigns its app, simplifies home screen experience

Technology

Twitch to now show which experiments it's working on

Technology

IISc computational model to help protect aircraft from lightning strikes

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Brook's unbeaten 184 puts England in control against New Zealand

Review

Movie Review | Selfiee: Get a ‘Driving Licence’ for this ‘Selfiee’

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Result in our favour showed resilience and belief within group, says Jess Jonassen

Health & Lifestyle

Over 40% Covid patients at high risk of autoimmune disease: Study

Technology

Doctors treat man born with uterus, fallopian tubes via robotic surgery

News

How Suniel Shetty's acting career took off with ads and Archana Puran Singh

News

Vh1 Supersonic is not just another music festival, it's an experience!

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US