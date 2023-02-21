Kangana Ranaut has her own list of ‘deserving’ winners before ‘nepo mafia’ takes ‘everyone ka haq’

After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan were named for major honours at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, actress Kangana Ranaut objected to the same on her social media.

She posted her own list of “deserving” winners and claimed that the ‘nepo mafia snatches everyone’s right.

Kangana took to Instagram Stories and shared her own list of winners.

She wrote, “Awards season is here before nepo mafia snatches every one ka haq (right) let me clarify this year’s Best actor – Rishab Shetty (Kantara) Best Actress- Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam) Best film – Kantara Best director- SS Rajamouli (RRR) Best supporting actor – Anupam Kher (Kashmir Files) Best supporting actress- Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiya).”

“Yeh log jayein ya nahi awards inhi ke hain (the awards belong to them no matter they attend them or not)… filmi awards have no authenticity, after I finish work here, I will make a proper list of all those I feel are deserving… stay tuned … thanks.”

She added: “Life of nepo insects use parents name and contacts, do papa ji chaploosi to get work, agar koi self made aaye uska career sabotage kardo, if someone anyone, anyhow survives and complains about continues harassment they face, unko bikau mafia PR se jealous or mad bolke dismiss our discredit kardo…”

“Yehi, yehi toh tumhari kartootein hain that I am determined now to destroy you all… one can’t just indulge in the beauty of life when there is so much evil around… Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta says destroying evil is the prime goal of Dharma.”

On Monday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor and Best Actress award at the Film Festival.

Alia was named for the honour for her spectacular performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Ranbir was feted with the award for playing the lead in ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’.

Varun Dhawan also won the Critics Best Actor award for his performance in the film ‘Bhediya’.