scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kangana Ranaut on Avneet Kaur: Focusing on bringing talent, outsiders into the film industry’

Kangana Ranaut has talked about casting a fresh face like Avneet Kaur in her upcoming production 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

By Agency News Desk
Kangana Ranaut on Avneet Kaur Focusing on bringing talent, outsiders into the film industry'
Kangana Ranaut on Avneet Kaur Focusing on bringing talent, outsiders into the film industry'

Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut has talked about casting a fresh face like Avneet Kaur in her upcoming production ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. She said that she is focusing on genuinely bringing talent and outsiders into the film industry.

When asked Kangana Ranaut on launching an outsider and newcomer like Avneet Kaur, she said “Yes I’am launching a newcomer but as a producer I’am not focusing on capitalism, I’m focusing on genuinely bringing talent and outsiders into the film industry.”

“Yes, I want to work with Avneet Kaur again but I haven’t done any three film contract which is a very common practice with any newcomers, and to take up a huge percentage of their brands, events and films for the rest of their life”.

Kangana mentioned that she doesn’t want them to bow down and come to her or control their life.

“There is no such thing like who she should date or what she should wear or work with”.

She further said “I want to stop this because all such practices have made industry a very negative place.”

On launching Avneet, Kangana said: “She has all my love and blessings and is completely free to follow her dreams. Also in future whoever I launch, will never ever try to control their lives and career.”

Nawazzuddin Shaikh and Avneet Kaur will be collaborating for the first time on the quirky love story ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.

The movie, which will debut on Prime Video, is supported by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan ‘keeda makoda’ in rant video
Next article
Kraven the Hunter: Villains aren’t born. They’re made!
This May Also Interest You
News

Kraven the Hunter: Villains aren’t born. They’re made!

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan ‘keeda makoda’ in rant video

News

Papon joined ‘Walk for a Smile’, creating awareness for facial deformities

Sports

Haryana completes hat-trick at 10th Sr & 7th Jr National Rugby 7s

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares pictures from her father’s second wedding

News

Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold again after

News

Bebe Rexha rushed off stage after phone hits her on the face

Others

Sufism, Rumi, Love and Girish Sadhwani: Indian Sufi Singer making a mark in the world of Sufism.

Technology

iPhone maker wants IP rights on Apple fruit in unique battle

Technology

Short video app Chingari lays off 20% of workforce amid restructuring

Health & Lifestyle

IMA national president calls for protection of health workers

Sports

Barcelona signs young Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad is going to give it everything until he hangs up his boots, says Nasser Hussain

Technology

India's eB2B market likely to reach up to $100 bn by 2030: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report

Technology

Google to soon open early access to AI notebook

Sports

Czech Republic, Montenegro advance to FIBA Women's EuroBasket quarterfinals

Sports

Special Olympics World Games: Indian contingent off to strong start across multiple sports

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US