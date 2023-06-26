scorecardresearch
Kangana says ‘Emergency’ gave her a 'deeper understanding of Indian history'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress-director-producer Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’, has shared that working on the film gave her a deeper understanding of modern Indian history.

‘Emergency’, which stars Kangana as the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, follows the events of the state of Emergency declared by Gandhi in 1975, which is considered to be one of the darkest periods in Independent India as all civil rights including the press freedom were curbed.

Talking about the same Kangana shared: “Through the course of filming ‘Emergency’, learning about the events that unfolded in 1975 gave me a deeper understanding of Indian history. People call it the darkest phase in Indian history, but a lot of people don’t understand why Indira ji made that decision. With the film, I aspire to bring that side of the story out too. I am sure, a lot of people will view those events in a different light after watching the film.”

The film also features the late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

Presented by Manikarnika Films, ‘Emergency’ is directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut and has screenplay by Ritesh Shah and story by herself. The film is scheduled to release on November 24, 2023.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
