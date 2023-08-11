scorecardresearch
Karan Johar on collab with Kartik Aaryan: ‘We are working on something, hopefully it will materialise’

Karan Johar has confirmed that he and actor Kartik Aaryan are "working on something" and is hoping it would materialise.

By Agency News Desk

Filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed that he and actor Kartik Aaryan are “working on something” and is hoping it would materialise. Karan and Kartik are currently in Melbourne for the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) which commenced on Friday. The event was inaugurated by personalities Karan, Kartik, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Varma.

On being asked by an Indo-Australian media outlet present at the press conference about them working together, Karan said: “We did attempt to work together once in the past but that didn’t materialise. But we are working together on something. Hopefully this will materialise.

Kartik and Karan Johar were supposed to work on the sequel of 2008 film ‘Dostana’ starring John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Abhishek Bachchan.

For the unversed, it was in 2019 when Karan Johar announced Dostana 2. The follow-up initially had Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. However, later Kartik was dropped from the movie and the news went on to grab a lot of eyeballs.

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan. According to the makers, the film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

The film will be jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) and Khan, known for critically-acclaimed films such as ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ’83’.

The IFFM is also joined by luminaries from the Indian film industry, including the talented and visionary directors such as Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kanu Behl, and Prithivi Konanur.

As the curtains rise on the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, audiences can expect a captivating cinematic journey that transcends boundaries and showcases the magic of Indian storytelling. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) kicked off from 11th August and will go on till 20th August this year.

Agency News Desk
The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
