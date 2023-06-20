Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ teaser ‘appears’ to be an encore call

Filmmaker Karan Johar returns to his signature style after 7 years with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The teaser, featuring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was unveiled by the king of romance – Shahrukh Khan himself.

The 1 minute 16-second teaser, set to the melodious tune of ‘Tum Kya Mile,’ captures the essence of Rocky and Rani’s love story. While Karan Johar’s directorial prowess shines through, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is electrifying providing an immersive cinematic experience.

One might get confused with Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ feel in the goings on. Not to miss the sets and dance settings we had been presented in Dharma’s previous Ranbir-Alia starrer Brahmastra including the Durga Maa setup. A few shots also tend to take one to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s style of frames.

There also seems to be some ‘Akhada’ link in the narrative, which is very clearly displayed in the teaser. Overall, it appears to be a mishmash of quite a few of the films we have already seen coming from the production house.

Nonetheless, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar’s storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music.

This is just a teaser; the trailers might position it well and reveal more of what to expect from Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, filling in a much-awaited family entertainer void at the big screen.

The colorful visuals, mesmerizing chemistry, musical spectacle coupled with drama, romance and right emotions, the film should hopefully create magic.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July, 2023.