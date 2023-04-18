scorecardresearch
Karan Johar sets the record straight by denying making 'Dhadak 2'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has denied a report that his production banner is making the sequel of ‘Dhadak’, which was rumoured to have actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri.

Karan’s clarification comes after a media report surfaced stating that Siddhant and Tripti will be seen starring as lead in ‘Dhadak 2’.

The filmmaker took to Instagram Stories and denied the news related to ‘Dhadak 2’.

He wrote, “To put this on the record and for all concerned we (Dharma Productions) are NOT making a film with the title DHADAK 2 as is being reported in various articles…”

Released in 2018, ‘Dhadak’ marked the acting debut of Janhvi Kapoor. It also stars Ishaan Khatter. It is a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film Sairat by Nagraj Manjule.

Karan is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

–IANS

dc/svn/

