Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ release announced

'Merry Christmas', when the gorgeously enigmatic Katrina Kaif and the powerhouse performer Vijay Sethupathi meet, sparks fly, and maybe some blood too!

By Editorial Desk
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas poster

When the gorgeously enigmatic Katrina Kaif and the powerhouse performer Vijay Sethupathi meet, sparks fly, and maybe some blood too! ‘Merry Christmas’ is set to release on 15th December 2023. Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures present MERRY CHRISTMAS, a genre-defying tale from the director of Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun. With the promise that it’s as different from those films as they are from each other. MERRY CHRISTMAS is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. This will surely add an extra layer of anticipation for fans worldwide. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.

Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in exciting cameos.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani; Sanjay Routray & Kewal Garg, ‘Merry Christmas’ is a collaboration that combines the vision and expertise of two esteemed production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. With their commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment, the audience can expect a truly enthralling experience that will leave them wanting more.

Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures invite you to partake in the merrymaking with some rum cake and sherry. To sing, dance, get thrilled, and maybe shed a tear too. Merry Christmas releases worldwide on 15th December 2023.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
